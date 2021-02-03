Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 823,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,751,391.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,422 shares of company stock valued at $5,999,369. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 35.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 771,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

FOLD stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

