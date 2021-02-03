Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.33

Shares of Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) (LON:AMO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $125.33 and traded as high as $128.80. Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) shares last traded at $122.50, with a volume of 21,384 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 125.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.16 million and a PE ratio of 61.25.

Get Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Erika Schraner purchased 16,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £20,126.40 ($26,295.27).

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company delivers video experiences over IP. It develops and sells TV centric devices and solutions, including licensing and support services; online video solutions; and IPTV/OTT devices, and associated operating and device management software.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amino Technologies plc (AMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.