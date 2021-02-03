Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 104,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after acquiring an additional 232,748 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $19.05.

AMKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $11.40 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $202,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

