AMLT Price Hits $0.0056 on Top Exchanges (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1,003.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00065571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $407.00 or 0.01081615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046552 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00041163 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,726.54 or 0.04588284 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019643 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,332,660 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

AMLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.