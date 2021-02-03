AMO Coin Market Capitalization Tops $8.24 Million (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $263,071.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.01041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045743 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.34 or 0.04643623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020045 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,435,450,915 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

AMO Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMO Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

