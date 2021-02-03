Amoveo Price Up 28.4% Over Last Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded 28.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $23.00 or 0.00062435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $3,265.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amoveo (VEO) is a highly scalable proof-of-work blockchain driven by its community and aimed for prediction markets, investment and insurance contracts, and various derivatives, such as stable coins. It uses a modified SHA256 algorithm for mining. The coin can be mined using GPUs, not Bitcoin ASICs. There is no maximum limit amount for VEO coins. “

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

