Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.25. 109,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 113,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.45.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AP. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

