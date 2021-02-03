Ampleforth Price Tops $1.44 on Major Exchanges (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 51.8% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $315.11 million and approximately $62.69 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for $1.44 or 0.00003904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00067939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.84 or 0.00896358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.28 or 0.04682460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020044 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014870 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 362,704,931 coins and its circulating supply is 218,669,338 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

