AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.19

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.19 and traded as high as $8.64. AMREP shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 37,433 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 million, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter. AMREP had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AMREP stock. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 113,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000. AMREP makes up about 1.6% of Osmium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Osmium Partners LLC owned 1.39% of AMREP at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

