Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Up 21%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares shot up 21% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.79. 5,706,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 5,598,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.12.

Get Amyris alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 12.1% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth $31,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.