Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Up 21%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares shot up 21% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.79. 5,706,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 5,598,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.35 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.12.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.04.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amyris by 12.1% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amyris by 280.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amyris during the third quarter worth $31,000. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)
Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.
