Analysts Anticipate CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.43 Billion

Brokerages expect that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will report $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CDW’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year sales of $17.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $18.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.60.

CDW stock opened at $141.44 on Wednesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.04.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

