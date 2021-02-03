Analysts Anticipate QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.73 Million

Brokerages predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) will report sales of $140.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.67 million and the lowest is $139.60 million. QTS Realty Trust posted sales of $123.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $536.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $538.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $605.93 million, with estimates ranging from $601.07 million to $616.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QTS Realty Trust.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on QTS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,963,124.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,584 shares of company stock worth $3,267,534. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,435,000 after buying an additional 190,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,994,000 after buying an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,472,000 after buying an additional 69,023 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:QTS opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. QTS Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QTS Realty Trust (QTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.