Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce earnings per share of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.57 and the lowest is $1.29. Sleep Number posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sleep Number.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Shares of SNBR opened at $106.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,219 shares of company stock valued at $5,440,375. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Burney Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $1,413,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $3,179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

