Analysts Expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.46 Million

Analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report sales of $103.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.00 million and the highest is $136.92 million. Accel Entertainment reported sales of $121.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $345.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.90 million to $378.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $543.91 million, with estimates ranging from $498.70 million to $589.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $118,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,867.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $866,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,261,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,037,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,050 over the last 90 days. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,269,000 after purchasing an additional 136,797 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,872,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 153,708 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 284,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market capitalization of $931.88 million, a PE ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

