Analysts Expect Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. Alimera Sciences reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alimera Sciences.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.73. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 68,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.33% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.