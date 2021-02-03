Analysts Expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities analysts predict that American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. American River Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRB. TheStreet raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 3,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,021. American River Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRB. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.