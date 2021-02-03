Analysts Expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Apache posted sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $5.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.79 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 4.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Apache by 144.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,949 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Apache by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after buying an additional 2,814,003 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after buying an additional 710,650 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after buying an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apache by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

