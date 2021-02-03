Analysts Expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Cardtronics reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CATM. Gabelli lowered shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research lowered Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 302,568 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cardtronics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Cardtronics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 105,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cardtronics by 50.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. 1,093,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.