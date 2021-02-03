Analysts Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.02). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Vaxart during the third quarter valued at $8,031,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 907,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 400.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 480,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at $1,747,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 279.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 134,461 shares during the period. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vaxart stock traded down $13.48 on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 168,676,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,034,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.