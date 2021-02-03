Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dynavax Technologies Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,325 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,782,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,086 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,037,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

