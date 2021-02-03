Analysts Offer Predictions for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11).

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of ARQT opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,234 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,479.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $330,804.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at $29,969,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,700 shares of company stock worth $404,363 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

