Analysts Offer Predictions for Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EGO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. CSFB set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

EGO opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 8.3% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 29,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

