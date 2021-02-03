Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. G.Research analyst S. Comery now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. G.Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 473.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 655.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 100,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 214.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $1,334,548. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

