Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pan American Silver (PAAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2021 – Pan American Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

1/20/2021 – Pan American Silver had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Pan American Silver was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $40.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. Pan American Silver’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 122,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 28.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 8,433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

