Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for YETI (YETI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of YETI (NYSE: YETI) in the last few weeks:

1/27/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $77.00 to $81.00.

1/15/2021 – YETI had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

1/15/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/15/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

1/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $71.00 to $90.00.

1/8/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

1/4/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of YETI opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,488,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $745,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,985.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 284,368 shares of company stock worth $17,449,877 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in YETI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in YETI during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

