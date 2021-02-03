Analysts Set Expectations for PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PayPal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $249.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $291.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in PayPal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in PayPal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in PayPal by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

