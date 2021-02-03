Analyzing China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) & IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group (OTCMKTS:YYYH) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group alerts:

This table compares China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group N/A N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide -64.77% -39.78% -25.27%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and IZEA Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IZEA Worldwide 1 1 0 0 1.50

IZEA Worldwide has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential downside of 90.44%. Given IZEA Worldwide’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IZEA Worldwide is more favorable than China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group.

Volatility and Risk

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and IZEA Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide $18.96 million 15.04 -$7.29 million ($0.29) -18.03

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IZEA Worldwide.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of IZEA Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IZEA Worldwide beats China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Company Profile

China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc., a digital advertising technology company, develops and provides advertising software and service solutions in the United States. It operates an advertising technology platform, the MediaShift Monetization Platform, which deploys digital advertisements on WiFi networks at sign-in and while surfing the Internet through display ads and interstitial videos. Its target market comprises network providers offering Internet access to individual and business viewers; and Internet service providers, multiple system operators, and higher education venues with a fixed end-user base to airports, convention centers, hotels, coffee shops, and other venues. The company also operates EducationShift, which focuses on developments in journalism education and MetricShift, which provides content on metrics and analytics and measures impact through original reporting, aggregation, and audience engagement and community. The company sells its products and services directly, as well as through resellers. The company was formerly known as MediaShift, Inc. China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Oceanside, New York.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution. It primarily sells influencer marketing and content campaigns through sales team and platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yanyuan Yuhui Natl Ed Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.