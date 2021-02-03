Analyzing Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) & Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) and Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mestek and Tecogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mestek N/A N/A N/A Tecogen -8.22% -11.64% -6.83%

This table compares Mestek and Tecogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mestek N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tecogen $33.43 million 1.15 -$4.71 million ($0.07) -22.14

Mestek has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tecogen.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mestek and Tecogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mestek 0 0 0 0 N/A Tecogen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tecogen has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 190.32%. Given Tecogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tecogen is more favorable than Mestek.

Volatility & Risk

Mestek has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tecogen has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Mestek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Tecogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of Mestek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Tecogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tecogen beats Mestek on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mestek Company Profile

Mestek, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers. It also provides a range of aftermarket services, such as OEM replacement parts for existing and used equipment, and on-site service support and training services. In addition, it engages in equipment rebuilding and electrical installation works; and tube and pipe production and fabrication. Further, the company offers custom metal-framed skylights, canopies, curtain walls, covered walkways, rain screens/wall-cladding, structural glass/point fixed glass, and ornamental metal products. Additionally, it provides operable and fixed solar shading louver systems; and architectural louvers, grilles, vision screens, penthouses, and brise soleil fixed sunshades. Mestek, Inc. was founded in 1898 and is based in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name. It also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of 10 field service centers in California, the Midwest, the Northeast, and the Southeast. In addition, the company installs, owns, operates, and maintains distributed generation and other complementary systems. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, colleges and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, military installations, and indoor growing facilities. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

