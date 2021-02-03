Analyzing The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) & PROG (NYSE:PRG)

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) and PROG (NYSE:PRG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Aaron’s and PROG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Aaron’s $1.78 billion 0.35 $28.10 million N/A N/A PROG $3.95 billion 0.86 $31.47 million $3.89 12.87

PROG has higher revenue and earnings than The Aaron’s.

Profitability

This table compares The Aaron’s and PROG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Aaron’s N/A N/A N/A PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Aaron’s and PROG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Aaron’s 0 6 5 0 2.45 PROG 0 0 6 0 3.00

The Aaron’s currently has a consensus price target of $52.70, indicating a potential upside of 187.04%. PROG has a consensus price target of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.38%. Given The Aaron’s’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Aaron’s is more favorable than PROG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROG beats The Aaron’s on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc. provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform. It also manufactures and supplies bedding and upholstered furniture through company-operated and franchised stores. The company was formerly known as Aaron's SpinCo, Inc. The Aarons Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries. It also provides revolving loans through third-party federally insured banks to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending. As of December 01, 2020, the company provided lease-purchase solutions through approximately 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

