Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 37.8%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shot up 37.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.38. 11,828,525 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 713% from the average session volume of 1,455,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVXL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

The company has a market cap of $695.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

