AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,000 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 972,800 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several analysts recently commented on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $731.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $19.90.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth $857,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 666,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after buying an additional 140,286 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

