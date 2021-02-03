ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.31

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and traded as high as $80.00. ANGLE shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 492,003 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.44. The company has a market capitalization of £170.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19.

About ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application.

