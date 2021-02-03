Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Trading Up 8.4%

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) were up 8.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 1,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 100,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.