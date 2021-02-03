Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.83 ($73.91).

ABI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

