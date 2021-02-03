Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

