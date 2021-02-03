Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Trading 5.1% Higher

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.10. 6,451,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 6,227,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.71.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.19%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 325,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,141,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 668,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $2,172,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.