Anyswap Market Cap Reaches $5.58 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and approximately $14,768.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 133.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00052725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00139351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00065918 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00243335 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 65% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00060200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00061685 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,509,876 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap

Anyswap Token Trading

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

