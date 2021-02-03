Apex Price Tops $0.0004 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Apex token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apex has a total market cap of $221,081.80 and $461.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apex has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009400 BTC.

About Apex

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars.

