Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (APHA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE: APHA):

1/19/2021 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.80 to C$15.50.

1/15/2021 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$17.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$11.00.

1/15/2021 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$12.25.

1/15/2021 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

1/15/2021 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$18.00.

12/18/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$8.00 to C$10.75.

12/17/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$9.80 price target on the stock, up previously from C$8.25.

12/17/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) was given a new C$11.00 price target on by analysts at Pi Financial. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$9.00 to C$12.00.

APHA opened at C$18.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.36. Aphria Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.15.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

