Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shares rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $16.60. Approximately 45,050,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 21,513,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

APHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.80 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Get Aphria alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aphria by 37.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 256,290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aphria by 2.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Aphria in the second quarter worth $3,776,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 768,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Aphria by 7.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 579,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.