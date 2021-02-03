API3 (API3) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.99 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One API3 token can currently be bought for about $5.54 or 0.00014831 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $76.76 million and approximately $25.99 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00055447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00140042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00065988 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239584 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00039693 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The official website for API3 is api3.org

Buying and Selling API3

API3 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.