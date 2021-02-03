apM Coin Price Up 13% This Week (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, apM Coin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00067209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.23 or 0.00908509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00047183 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00039193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,719.94 or 0.04661289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020089 BTC.

apM Coin Token Profile

apM Coin (APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling apM Coin

