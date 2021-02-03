Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AFT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. 39,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,047.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

