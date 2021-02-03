Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

AIF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.71. 49,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,258. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.29. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $237,920.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

