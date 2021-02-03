Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after buying an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.04 and a 200 day moving average of $267.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.