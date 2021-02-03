Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 264.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 954 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $1,919.12 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,949.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,778.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,644.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,874.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

