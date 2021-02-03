Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock worth $384,005,409 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

