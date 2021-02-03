Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,677 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after buying an additional 495,180,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 283.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 301.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

AAPL stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.