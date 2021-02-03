Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Trading Up 9.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s share price was up 9.7% on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $24.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 4,648,073 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 277% from the average daily volume of 1,232,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGTC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.04.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGTC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 68,418 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.