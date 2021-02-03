Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 12,486.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.21% of Applied Materials worth $163,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.21. The company had a trading volume of 174,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,577. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

